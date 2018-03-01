Do you have a top tot? Then enter our competition!

Calling all parents of bonny babies and cute kids. The Journal has once again joined forces with a national photography group to offer a free photo session for your child and the chance to win a stunning portrait.

Photographers from the Photography company, which is based in King’s Lynn and Northampton and travels all over the country, will be in Newmarket for four days next week from March 7 until March 10 between 10am and 4pm.

They will be setting up their studio in The Guineas shopping centre and will operate on a non-appointment first come, first served, basis.

Each child will have a standard head and shoulders picture taken which will be entered in a competition in the Journal on Thursday, March 15.

The competition winner will be chosen by Journal readers, who can vote using a coupon which will appear with the pictures.

Families can order a 10x8 portrait picture on the day it is taken for just £5 and additional pictures can be taken on request of each child which will be available to view, by appointment, about 10 days later with the option to buy any, all, or none of the resulting prints.

The winner of the Journal competition will receive a 20 x 16 canvas, the runner-up a 16 x 12 canvas and third placed a 12 x 10 canvas.

The competition is open to any child from birth to five years and the sitting is free with no obligation to purchase anything.

Normal Iliffe Media competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.