DIY:SOS showing transformation of Simon Dobbin's house to air at end of year

The DIY SOS programme featuring the renovation of the Mildenhall home of Simon Dobbin is not likely to air until the end of this year, the BBC have confirmed.

In November hundreds of tradesmen joined Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS crew to transform the Dobbins’ family home and help the football fan who was left permanently brain damaged when he was attacked by a gang of thugs after a match in Southend in March, 2015.

During the nine-day build, about 300 volunteers worked to make the property wheelchair accessible, expanding the width of doorways and corridors so Simon could move around the ground floor in his wheelchair.

Builders also transformed the dining room into a bedroom for Simon, complete with an accessible wet room and physio space, bringing an end to the 45-year-old being separated from his family by a curtain and having to bath with a bucket and sponge.