Newmarket town councillors plan to ask their neighbours at East Cambridgeshire District Council to share the cost of legal representation as they continue the fight to keep the town’s Weatherby rail foot crossing open.

Since the first inquiry, which ended nearly two years ago, for which a decision is still awaited, Suffolk County Council backed an application by town resident Michael Smy to add a public footpath to the Newmarket map which would link Granary Road with Cricket Field Road via the Weatherby rail crossing.

Network Rail objected to this and a second inquiry is still scheduled to begin on July 28. The town council has already instructed barrister Merrow Golden, who was involved in the previous inquiry, to represent it.

Wetherby foot crossing, Newmarket. (34132534)

At a meeting last week, town mayor Cllr Rachel Hood said: “This is hugely important to our residents including many who live in East Cambridgeshire.”

And councillors agreed with a proposal from Cllr Tom Kerby who suggested their ask the Ely authority for half the costs.

