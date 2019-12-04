Disgruntled rail passengers have welcomed the surprise introduction of new state-of-the art trains on the busy line between Ipswich and Cambridge, which stops at Newmarket and Dullingham stations.

“I thought I was dreaming,” said Sammi Haine, who has commuted into work daily on the old two-carriage 7.52am train from Newmarket which has been so overcrowded in recent months that passengers have regularly had to travel in the toilets or have been unable to board at all, with school children among those left standing on the platform as the train pulled out.

A petition only this week from angry and frustrated travellers demanded that Greater Anglia provides either an additional service on the Newmarket to Cambridge route or supply buses or taxis into the city and recompense people financially for lost wages.

So, when the brand new three-carriage train rolled into Newmarket station, waiting passengers who had no inkling about Greater Anglia’s plan were understandably amazed.

“I thought at first that I must be late and then I checked this was actually the train for Cambridge. I thought I was dreaming,” said Sammie

“I got into the rear carriage, which was spacious and comfortable, although I still had to stand and hold on to a bike. There were quite a lot of Greater Anglia staff checking out the train and they said another carriage might be added,” said Sammy ,who hopes the days of making up lost time at work because of being unable to get on the train may be over.

A statement from Greater Anglia said that over the coming weeks more new trains would be introduced, replacing all the existing old trains on what is the company’s busiest regional route.

As well as more seats, the new trains offer plug and USB sockets, free fast wifi, air conditioning, better passenger information screens and improved accessibility.

They are powered by diesel and electricity are are much ‘greener’ than existing diesel trains with lower emissions and modern brakes which release less dust into the environment.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “The Ipswich to Cambridge route is our busiest regional route and we were really keen to introduce longer trains as soon as we could to improve our customers’ journeys.

“We are now offering intercity quality on a regional service – ideal for people travelling to work, school, university and for leisure.”

