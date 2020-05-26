Discount retailer QD is set to open its Newmarket High Street branch tomorrow.

Despite being considered an essential retailer Quality Discounts, which also has an outlet in Ely's Market Street, shut in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But from tomorrow the shop, which sells a range of food, pet and household products, will re-open with new social distancing measures in place.

Claire Cox, manager at QD in Newmarket, said: “All of the team here at QD are very excited to be back and serving our customers again. We are ensuring our shelves are fully stocked and looking forward to being able to supply all our customers’ needs."

She added: “However, for the safety of our customers and staff, we do ask you to bear with us if you have to queue, and to obey the social distancing procedures we have in place, as we are limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time.

"We are providing cleaning stations for our trolleys, encouraging contactless or card payments and asking customers to shop alone if at all possible.”

From tomorrow there will be a designated queuing area at the entrance, with markers placed at two metre intervals. The High Street store will also have spacing markers inside, to help shoppers stay apart from each other.

Karl Ottolangui, operations director, said: “Regardless of QD being classified as an essential retailer, we closed at the end of March for the wellbeing of our staff and customers and have been considering when it would appropriate and safe to re-open.

"We have been carefully studying how other essential retailers have handled social distancing to allow them to reopen while keeping staff and customers safe. As a result, we have put in place measures that follow best practice and the advice of the government and the British Retail Consortium.

“This does mean that we must strictly limit how many customers can be in the store at any one time, so customers may need to queue before coming in."

