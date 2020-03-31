Discount retailer QD temporarily shuts its Newmarket and Ely stores

Discount retailer QD, which has a branch Newmarket, has temporarily closed all its stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Quality Discounts outlets including the one in the High Street and in Ely'sMarket Street closed last night.

Group chief executive Nick Rubins said: “We would like to thank our amazing staff who have done an incredible job in providing our communities with the products they needed, when they needed them most.

QD in Newmarket's High Street (32721954)

“We have supplied hundreds of thousands of toilet rolls, food galore from pasta to strawberry jam, pet food for our four-legged friends and countless bottles of cleaning products.

“However, it has come to a point where the wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is more important than anything else.

"As the Covid-19 infection rates multiply and the strain on the NHS increases, it is with a heavy heart that we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close all of our stores, despite our classification as an essential retailer."

He added: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the QD Group who have been outstanding during this exceptionally tough time and to each and every one of our customers for their continued support. We will be back serving our communities as soon as we safely can."

