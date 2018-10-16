Delay expected in Newmarket crossing decision

Newmarket's Weatherby crossing (4798464)

A decision as to whether Newmarket’s much-used Weatherby railway foot crossing will stay open looks unlikely to be made this year.

Network Rail wants to close the crossing on safety grounds and an inquiry held earlier this year heard evidence from residents that such a move would cut the community in two.

Inquiry manager Joanna Vincent said: “The report is being written up by the inspector at the moment, it will then be sent to the planning inspectorate for checking. When it goes to the Secretary of State for a decision to be made, there is no timescale set.”