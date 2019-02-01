Reported crime has risen in western Suffolk

Crime in west Suffolk has reached record levels as new figures show offences climbed eight per cent in the last year.

Drug crime has increased by six per cent and thefts rose by four per cent.

Reported crime rates are at a decade-high, soaring by almost 50 per cent since 2008.

But the data from the Office of National Statistics showed it is still one of the safest parts of the country to live – with 59 crimes per 1,000 people as opposed to 85 across England and Wales.

West Suffolk crime statistics (6923806)

In East Cambridgeshire, crime dropped by three per cent, going against the national trend which saw reported crime increase by seven per cent.

Suffolk Police’s Assistant Chief Constable David Cutler said the county’s crime rise followed the nationwide picture.

“We remain absolutely determined to ensure that as a constabulary we continue to do everything we can to protect the communities we serve and those who are the most vulnerable in our society,” he said.

“We can’t do this by ourselves and the support and assistance we receive from the public is absolutely key.

“We do not take this public trust and confidence lightly and continue to work tirelessly to the benefit of our communities. The response we receive each time we appeal for help to prevent crime or catch criminals is really important to us. Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors.”

JUPP IS SUFFOLK'S NEW POLICE CHIEF

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Jupp (6798944)

Steve Jupp (pictured above) has been appointed as Suffolk's new chief constable.

The former deputy chief constable, who retired when former chief, Gareth Wilson, announced his own departure in October, was the only applicant for the £142,689-a-year job which had been vacated as a force restructure saw 104 officers move into Safer Neighbourhood Teams but PSCO numbers cut from 81 to 48.

He said: "I'm very proud to have served as a police officer for over 33 years in four very different forces and it is a great honour to now be selected as Suffolk’s next chief constable.

“I love Suffolk and have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of my role as deputy to Gareth Wilson over the past three years.

“Suffolk is a great force. The commitment of our officers, staff and volunteers is second to none and I look forward to delivering the Police and Crime Commisoner's Police and Crime Plan for the people of Suffolk and building on the successes of the constabulary in my tenure as chief.”