Damages awarded to children abused by paedophile doctor

Paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury’s victims have been permanently damaged, the lawyers who have secured damages for them say.

The doctor, formerly of The Street, Herringswell, is currently serving 22 years in prison for his offences (see right) but Hudgell Solicitors say some victims have suffered ‘catastrophic psychological injuries’ and may self harm.

Solicitor Renu Daly said last week that individual damages settlements of up to £35,000 have been secured from the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in relation to six boys.

Ms Daly also revealed legal action has included damages claims on behalf of the families of Bradbury’s child victims, resulting in 15 successful cases so far.

She added: “It is highly significant that, following our legal representation, and despite there being no legal precedent or law for it, we have secured damages for all of the families we have represented, recognising the huge impact Bradbury’s offending had not only on the children, but also their wider families.

“The abuse they have suffered at his hands will be something they can never forget. Bradbury’s actions have had a catastrophic impact on many lives, which show no sign of improving for some children. They may never improve.”

The mother of one victim, who was abused between the ages of 10 and 12 and, at 17, is now suicidal, said: “Myles Bradbury destroyed our beautiful boy’s life, so much so that I can’t see any way that he’ll ever recover.”

Myles Bradbury was sentenced in 2014 to 22 years in prison for abuse of 18 boys in his care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The paediatric consultant haematologist used a spy pen camera to film some victims, who were aged 10 to 16, and abused many of them behind a curtain while their parents were in the room.

He pleaded guilty to 25 offences carried out between 2009 and 2013, which included voyeurism, sexual assault and the possession of more than 16,000 indecent images of children.

Bradbury was arrested in December 2013 after a victim told his parents, but the UK authorities had been alerted 16 months earlier after Canadian police found the doctor bought child abuse images online.