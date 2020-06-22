A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a possible broken leg after a crash in Wickhambrook this morning.

The man, in his 20s, was cycling near Badmondisfield Hall in the village when he collided with a Land Rover Discovery.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.20am and the ambulance and fire services were also in attendance.

The road was closed following the crash but reopened at around 11.30am.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. His injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

