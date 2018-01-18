Culture: Adventures with our Abi

Local girl Abi Hood returns to the Theatre Royal in a show that celebrates the power of the human imagination.

Abi, who was born and brought up in Bury St Edmunds and first appeared at the Theatre Royal in pantomime at the age of 9, will be partnering Kevin Tomlinson in KEPOW! theatre company’s Whose Story Is It Anyway? as it has its world premiere on Valentine’s Day.

And this is no ordinary show – Kevin and Abi borrow objects and true stories from their audience in order to create funny, touching and suspenseful scenes, full of action and adventure guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

Abi and Kevin are now recognised as two of the UK’s leading comic improvisers. Their shows have toured the world to critical acclaim and been seen in 14 countries on four continents.

Previously, Abi has played a guest lead on ITV’s The Bill, while Kevin has performed alongside the cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

This is the fourth year in a row they have performed at the Theatre Royal and they will be taking the show on a world tour following this performance.

Whose Show Is It Anyway?, February 14, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds. Call 01284 769505 or visit theatreroyal.org