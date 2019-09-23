Crowds flock to Newmarket's Henry Cecil Open Weekend

Crowds flocked to Newmarket at the weekend as yards opened up as part of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend.

On Saturday Peter O’Sullevan House, the recently opened state-of-the-art Injured Jockeys Fund’s rehabilitation and fitness centre opened its doors, along with the British Racing School.

And the Newmarket Equine Hospital and the National Stud also had tours for open weekend visitors.

The Henry Cecil Open Weekend Sir Mark Prescott opened his Heath House yard. Picture by Mark Westley. (17332408)

On Sunday racing fans from across the country lined Warren Hill to catch a glimpse of ten-time Group 1 winner Enable on the gallops.

And Sir Mark Prescott opened his yard for the first time with racing fans flocking to his historic Heath House stables, in Moulton Road.

The Henry Cecil Open Weekend Enable Imran Shahwani Picture by Mark Westley. (17332606)

Some 21 trainers gave fans a look behind the scenes on Sunday with Amy Murphy, David Simcock, Marco Botti, Hugo Palmer, Ed Dunlop and Charlie Fellowes just some who opened their yards.

Another hit was Godolphin Lifetime Care, in Hamilton Road, with various ex-racehorses to view including Dubai World Cup winners African Story and Prince Bishop, and Ascot Gold Cup winners Colour Vision and Papineau.

