Man who robbed police officer in Burwell is jailed

A prolific thief who robbed a police officer of a car has been jailed for more than three years.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael King, of Orton Drive, Witchford, approached the non-uniformed officer as she dropped off a car at Burwell’s Co-op Jet petrol station, in Ness Road, at about 4pm on January 2.

The Ness Road Co-op, in Burwell

King tried to grab keys for the Vaxuall Astra from constable's hand as he attempted to get into the drivers seat. Once he wrestled the keys out of her hands, King started to drive off with the constable hanging out of the car.

Half in the vehicle, with the door open, the on-duty officer continued to try and stop him from escaping.

When King became aware that she was a police officer she was let out of the car in Ness Road and he made off while she called for support.

The police arrested King, who had been wanted for several months, the following day after studying CCTV images of the incident.

After initially denying the offences, he pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court on January 31.

On Monday he was sentenced to three years and eight months for taking a vehicle without consent and twelve months for dangerous driving, both to run concurently.

After being arrested for the robbery, serial offender King admitted to a string of thefts at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 28 weeks prison.

Det Con Mark Beaven said: “King is a serial offender who has been a prolific thief in East Cambridgeshire and more recently Cambridge for years.

“The robbery incident was terrifying for our officer involved, who bravely attempted to prevent the car being stolen but had to get out due to serious concerns for her safety.

“Luckily, she only received minor injuries but it could have been a lot worse.”