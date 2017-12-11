Craig David set to headline Newmarket Nights in 2018

Chart topping singer Craig David has been announced as the first headline artist for next year's Newmarket Nights.

Selling over 15 million albums, earning him multi-platinum status, the singer-songwriter rose to success with hit singles 7 Days, Fill Me In, and Walking Away in the early 2000's.

Bouncing back to success 16 years later, his most recent album Following My Intuition reached number one in the UK chart, featuring hit single When the Bassline Drops.

Amy Starkey, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are delighted to confirm Craig David's first headline show at Newmarket Nights on July 20.

"His live shows are renowned, having sold out arenas across the country I have no doubt we are in store for an incredible performance full of hits."

Last month it was announced that The Vamps would headline family friendly Summer Saturday Live in August.

Last year Newmarket Nights and Summer Saturday Live brought in tens-of-thousands of music fans to watch artists from Olly Murs and Jess Glynne, to Culture Club and The Jacksons.

Tickets for Newmarket Nights go on sale online at 8am on Friday with tickets stating at £29. The Jockey Club is holding a ticket pre-sale, starting Wednesday at 8am.