Crack Newmarket's cryptic challenge in the Bill Tutte Codebreaker competition

Anyone who likes a cryptic challenge will enjoy a summer competition staged by Love Newmarket BID.

The Bill Tutte Codebreaker competition, named after the famous Nemarket-born genius who was responsible for decyphering the complex wartime Lorenz code, calls for a tenacious approach and a little lateral thinking.

To get started, buy a copy of the Codebreaker booklet, available at £2 from outlets throughout the town including the library, which contains clues to places, names and historical associations connected to Newmarket.

Extra clues will be available every Tuesday through posters at selected shops and the Love Newmarket website at lovenewmarket.co.uk

The winner will receive £150 worth of vouchers and the runner up will get vouchers worth £100. Entries must be posted in the box in the Guineas Shopping Centre by August 27.

Half the profits will go to the GeeWizz Charitable Foundation which provides specialist equipment for children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities.