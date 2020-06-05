Covid Fund’s laptops gift for Newmarket Academy students

The Newmarket Festival Covid-19 Fund has paid for 21 laptops for students struggling to access work set by their school Newmarket Academy.

Thanking the fund for its donation, Nick Froy, the academy’s principal said the laptops were for Year 10 students who, he said, had missed a ‘significant amount of learning’ as a result of the school’s closure.

Some were finding accessing work set by the academy difficult as many were having to rely on their mobile phones.

Sophie Gynn - Assistant Principal at Newmarket Academy pictured with some of the 21 laptops that have purchased with funds from the Newmarket Covid Fund..Pic - Richard Marsham. (35839397)

“Our most needy students will now be able to engage with the work we are setting, use the laptops to fill gaps in their knowledge over the coming year,” said Mr Froy.

“On behalf of the students and staff I would like to thank the donors who have given so much to make such a difference to so many deserving young people and to the members of the Newmarket Festival Covid 19 Fund who have supported this application. We are indeed lucky to have so much generosity in our community in this very uncertain time.”

