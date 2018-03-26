County’s new chief executive

Suffolk County Council has appointed a new chief executive, following a unanimous recommendation by the its Staff Appointments Committee.

Nicola Beach, who is currently executive director of infrastructure and environment at Essex County Council, will join Suffolk this summer.

In Suffolk, Nicola, who will be paid £170,000 a year, will be responsible for a net budget of £500 million a year and lead the authority’s 5,200 staff.

The council says her appointment was made due to the wealth of experience she has in local government, having been chief executive at Braintree District Council before joining Essex County Council.

Nicola, who has lived in Ipswich since 2005, said: “I’ve lived in Suffolk for many years and love this county. I am also passionate about delivering great services to local people and I look forward to joining a strong team at the county council and working with councillors, residents, colleagues and partners.”

Suffolk County Council leader Colin Noble, said: “We need first rate people leading our public services. In Nicola, I’m confident that we have found such a person.

“I very much look forward to working with Nicola in the coming months to continue delivering essential public services and overcoming the financial challenges we’re facing.”

All three political group leaders have paid tribute to Sue Cook, who has acted as interim chief executive since September 2017 when Deborah Cadman left. She will return to her role as corporate director health, wellbeing and children’s services when Nicola Beach joins the council.