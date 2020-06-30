A council today released its action plan to stamp out coronavirus outbreaks in the county.

Suffolk County Council's local outbreak control plan will be triggered if there are any suspected or confirmed coronavirus outbreaks - two or more linked cases in high risk settings - in the county.

The plan outlines how complex cases will be managed in more than 30 high risk settings, in particular care homes, schools and work places.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 360.

It also outlined local testing capacity, use of data to identify and manage outbreaks, and contract tracing in complex settings.

Stuart Keeble, the authority's director of public health, said a recent spike in cases in Leicester showed it was important to have a plan in place.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on all of our lives and sadly, we will be living with the threat of the virus for many months to come," he said.

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk director of public health

“Whilst this plan outlines how Suffolk will best respond to outbreaks, prevention of the virus is absolutely vital in making sure the number of new cases continues to decline in Suffolk.

"We must all continue to follow social distancing guidelines and ensure we wash our hands regularly, to avoid a second wave of the pandemic. If you develop symptoms of coronavirus make sure you get a test and isolate at home.”

Mr Keeble said the plan depended on social distancing and to ensure it worked the county council would work with communities to help spread the message. But he warned the plan could be in place for an unknown length of time.

Suffolk County Council has been handed £2.79 million from central government to help implement the plan.

