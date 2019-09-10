A council has finally acted to prevent travellers occupying a former Newmarket middle school site and costing council tax payers thousands of pounds in clean-up operations and eviction notice procedures.

On Wednesday concrete blocks were placed at the entrance to what was St Felix Middle School, in Fordham Road, by Suffolk County Council where travellers illegally set up camp last month for the third year in succession.

A county council spokesman told the Journal last month that the site was secured by locked fencing and was checked on a regular basis.

The concrete barriers which have now been placed outside the entrance to the former St Felix Middle School site in Fordham Road

Those measures were not enough to keep the travellers out but the council had been limited in its security options because the field was being used by Fairstead House School for sport and access was required.

A council spokeswoman said the school was no longer using the site.