Countdown to crackdown on Newmarket's illegal parking

Illegal parking in Newmarket could become a thing of the past from January, after long-waited new legislation was completed that will see parking enforcement taken over by the district council.

A civil parking enforcement (CPE) order, which would see the power transferred from police to district and borough councils across Suffolk, is due to be put before Parliament in October.

Currently CPE only exists in Ipswich, the rest of the county still relies on the police enforcing parking rules and police chiefs have made it clear illegal parking is not top of their list of priorities.

Civil parking enforcement would bring a crackdown on illegal parking in the town ... and a lot of parking fines handed out

As long as there are no objections from MPs within 40 days, the new legislation will then be implemented in January next year.

Newmarket Town councillors have already been asked by the county’s highways authority to look at all the town’s double yellow lines and check they are where they should be to ensure that illegal parking can be dealt with after the handover of responsibility.

Ipswich is the only place in Suffolk where civil parking enforcement exists

Cllr David Nettleton, chairman of the West Suffolk Council car parking review working party, said that the move would help to deliver a solution to what is one of residents’ main concerns in the district’s towns.

“People want to see improvements in illegal parking and pavement parking,” he said.

“It’s a problem right across the whole of West Suffolk so it’s a big scheme to come in.”

In this area, West Suffolk Council would employ staff to enforce the parking laws though it is not yet known how many or where they will be deployed.

“It can be a big strain on police when numbers are tight, time is tight or they have other priorities to focus on,” said Cllr Nettleton.

“This means it will now be up to the local council to operate and enforce the new legislation and employ staff to do it.”

Cllr Nettleton added that this was just one aspect of the working party’s ambitions for parking across West Suffolk.

And he added: “There are a lot of things to look at and we have to look more broadly now because we have Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon, to think about which we didn’t have before.

“Things like climate change, traffic congestion and air quality also need to be thought about. There are many important factors that we have to consider.”