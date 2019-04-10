Suffolk County Council's headquarters at Endeavour House, Ipswich

Eleven employees of Suffolk County Council and one at Forest Heath District Council were paid in excess of £100,00 in the last financial year, it has been revealed.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance has published its annual ‘Rich List’ with details of the highest-paid council staff across Great Britain.

The report says that against a background of increases in council tax and cuts to services, the number of employees earning remuneration packages of over £100k has reached 2,454, the highest number since 2014.

Top of the list in Suffolk was an unnamed employee whose pay totalled £157,500.

The director of fire and public safety and chief fire officer Mark Hardingham’s pay was £139,878 and Abdul Razaq, director of public health and protection received £138,714.

The deputy chief executive and director of corporate services Chris Bally’s total pay was £132,682. Top earner at Forest Heath Council was the assistant director of resources and performance whose total pay was £107,238.

The totals include salary, employers’ pension contributions and, where appropriate, benefits in kind, expenses, bonuses and redundancy pay.