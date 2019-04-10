Home   News   Article

Suffolk County Council's top earners make annual 'Rich List'

By Tina Murray
-
tina.murray@newmarketjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:38, 10 April 2019
 | Updated: 12:59, 10 April 2019
Suffolk County Council's headquarters at Endeavour House, Ipswich
Suffolk County Council's headquarters at Endeavour House, Ipswich

Eleven employees of Suffolk County Council and one at Forest Heath District Council were paid in excess of £100,00 in the last financial year, it has been revealed.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance has published its annual ‘Rich List’ with details of the highest-paid council staff across Great Britain.

The report says that against a background of increases in council tax and cuts to services, the number of employees earning remuneration packages of over £100k has reached 2,454, the highest number since 2014.

Top of the list in Suffolk was an unnamed employee whose pay totalled £157,500.

The director of fire and public safety and chief fire officer Mark Hardingham’s pay was £139,878 and Abdul Razaq, director of public health and protection received £138,714.

The deputy chief executive and director of corporate services Chris Bally’s total pay was £132,682. Top earner at Forest Heath Council was the assistant director of resources and performance whose total pay was £107,238.

The totals include salary, employers’ pension contributions and, where appropriate, benefits in kind, expenses, bonuses and redundancy pay.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE