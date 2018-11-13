The money is part of £420 million to be spend repairing pot holes and improving road safety.

Councils are set to receive millions of pounds in extra funding from the government to help fix their crumbling roads.

Suffolk County Council is to receive £9.67 million from the Department of Transport and Cambridgeshire County Council will have an extra £6.65 million to spend repairing pot holes and improve road safety.

The extra cash was set aside in this year's budget by Philip Hammond, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, as part of a £420 million road repair fund.

It was part of the announcement that £28 billion is to be spent improving the country's road network up until 2025.

The new money came as the Treasury loosened the purse strings in the last scheduled budget before the country is set to leave the European Union.

Matthew Shuter, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's Highways and Community Infrastructure committee said: "Following the announcement from the government, we're delighted to receiving an extra £6.6 million to tackle repairs to our roads in Cambridgeshire.

"Our roads are important to us and we are listening to people's frustrations by already spending £3m on pothole repairs alongside a programme to resurface roads."

The council's will get the money from the Local Highways and Integrated Transport Block funds next financial year.