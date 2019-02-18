West Suffolk councillors to earn more than Forest Heath members
Newly elected district councillors are set to earn hundreds of pounds more than their predecessors after a review into allowances.
West Suffolk members will be paid £763 more than Forest Heath councillors –bringing their basic salary up to £5,900.
In addition to the increased basic rate, the leader of the single council will be paid £5,168 more, with an allowance of £14,750.
Cabinet members will be paid £7,375, and the chairmen of planning, and overview and scrutiny committees pocketing £5,310 in addition to their basic wage.
The council is not involved in setting members’ allowances with an independent body recommending rates – but councillors have to approve the rises tomorrow.
Because of the drop in the number of members, West Suffolk will save £30,500 compared to current rates with the cost per taxpayer remaining roughly the same.
Richard Cooper, chairman of the Independent Remuneration Panel, said: “After looking at the evidence we believe that the total allowances should cost less than the original combined budget.”
He added: “We believe our recommendations represent good value for money for West Suffolk.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.