West Suffolk House. (7255942)

Newly elected district councillors are set to earn hundreds of pounds more than their predecessors after a review into allowances.

West Suffolk members will be paid £763 more than Forest Heath councillors –bringing their basic salary up to £5,900.

In addition to the increased basic rate, the leader of the single council will be paid £5,168 more, with an allowance of £14,750.

Cabinet members will be paid £7,375, and the chairmen of planning, and overview and scrutiny committees pocketing £5,310 in addition to their basic wage.

If shadow council and Forest Heath leader James Waters becomes leader of the single West Suffolk Council his allowance will be £14,750

The council is not involved in setting members’ allowances with an independent body recommending rates – but councillors have to approve the rises tomorrow.

Because of the drop in the number of members, West Suffolk will save £30,500 compared to current rates with the cost per taxpayer remaining roughly the same.

Richard Cooper, chairman of the Independent Remuneration Panel, said: “After looking at the evidence we believe that the total allowances should cost less than the original combined budget.”

He added: “We believe our recommendations represent good value for money for West Suffolk.”