Newmarket's memorial hall, High Street (6476289)

Newmarket town councillors have welcomed a proposal to convert a town pub into an Islamic cultural centre.

At a meeting of the authority’s leisure services committee on Monday, Ali Mohammed, treasurer of the Newmarket Islamic Cultural Centre, told members pre-planning discussions had taken place with Forest Heath District Council and officers would be visiting the Five Bells in St Mary’s Square at the end of this month to look at the site before the submission of a full planning application.

Five Bells, St Mary's Square, Newmarket (6476236)

Mr Mohammed said the centre had paid £350,000 for the Grade II listed building, money it had raised over a number of years and with help from mosques across Suffolk and Bedfordshire.

Committee chairman Cllr Robert Nobbs said: “This will be a good community asset.”