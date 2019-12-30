Parking fines will be the same across the whole of Suffolk from early next year when enforcement is set to come into force.

The long-delayed transfer of civil parking enforcement from the police to local councils is expected to take place from the end of next month. This means West Suffolk Council will be responsible for issuing parking fines, warnings and notices in Newmarket and Mildenhall.

It is expected once the powers transfer, councils will crackdown on illegal parking more than police have done and a ‘consistent approach’ being planned across the county means fines will be the same, regardless of which authority manages parking in that area.

Cllr Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “A parking management plan is being developed setting out priorities for different types of on-street parking restriction depending on location and the approach is supported by both borough and district councils.

“Each of the councils involved will develop a parking enforcement protocol that sets out its plans for enforcement including resources and how the sites are going to be visited.”

