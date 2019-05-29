Five Bells, St Mary's Square, Newmarket (11396041)

Plans to convert Newmarket’s Five Bells pub into a mosque, education and community centre, have been submitted for planning permission.

The Grade II listed building in St Mary’s Square was bought by the Newmarket Islamic Community Centre, which represents about 200 families in the town, in October last year from Admiral Taverns which said it did not have a viable long-term future as a pub.

Plans submitted to West Suffolk Council propose using the ground floor for worship and the first floor for evening education classes for children and community events.

The premises would be used between 9am and 11pm seven days a week with a 30 minute opening slot at dawn for fajr, the first prayer of the day before sunrise.

Plans will be decided on by West Suffolk councillors later in the year.