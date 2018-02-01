Council's 'sensitive' approach to items left by rough sleepers on Newmarket High Street

A council has said it will continue to treat the issue of items being left on the street by rough sleepers ‘with sensitivity’.

A spokesman for Forest Heath District Council said that although it recognised residents’ concerns about items that had been left lying around in the street, it was reluctant to act as some of them may be being used by homeless people.

“We are aware that there are people who are genuinely in need of help and who are rough sleeping in Newmarket town centre and a small number of people who are out street begging,” said the spokesman.

“In all cases, our simplest message is to ask residents to think about how they give. Change doesn’t have to be about coins handed in the street but can come through supporting the charities that work with rough sleepers.

“We have recently invested in temporary housing for homeless and vulnerable young people in Newmarket and will shortly be sharing more news on this.”

And Newmarket Town Council has agreed to work with Newmarket BID to support the Cambridge-based Winter Comfort charity by encouraging resident to donate to the charity instead of giving money or food .