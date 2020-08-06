Pedestrians crossing Newmarket’s Fordham Road to get to The Severals and the sports pavilion are having to take their lives in their hands, according to town mayor Michael Jefferys.

He was speaking at Monday’s meeting of the town council’s community and leisure services committee when councillors discussed a call from Cllr Peter Hulbert that pedestrian crossings were needed in Old Station Road, Bury Road, and Fordham Road.

Cllr Jefferys said crossing busy roads near the clock tower was one of the issues raised in the neighbourhood plan.

Fordham Road, Newmarket (39938956)

“It is one of the things this council should be trying to do something about,” he said.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who is also a district and county councillor, said that he, together with fellow councillor Rachel Hood, was currently working on getting a crossing installed in Exning Road close to Laureate Primary Academy, one of whose pupils lost part of her leg when she was involved in an accident crossing the road last year.

He told members that crossings cost more than £100,000 each and he and Cllr Hood were looking to fund some of it from their highways locality budget.

Cllr Chris O’Neill said he thought the courtesy crossing in the High Street was working and suggested that more of them could be an option as pedestrian crossings were so expensive.

“They do work and they would be better than nothing,” he said.

Councillors agreed to refer the issue to its neighbourhood plan committee to come up with a brief to present to the highways authority.

