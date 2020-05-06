Council demands travellers leave Newmarket playing field

A council has demanded travellers to leave a Newmarket playing field.

Earlier today three caravans were driven onto George Lambton Playing Fields, in Fordham Road, where they remain along with their associated vehicles.

West Suffolk Council has now demanded they leave the site, which is one of Newmarket's only public green open spaces and has become a lifeline for people leaving their house for exercise during government ordered lockdown.

Travellers at Newmarket's George Lambton Playing Fields

A West Suffolk spokesman said: “We’ve been made aware of three caravans on the George Lambton Playing Fields and have served the first notice on them, requesting that they leave.”

The district has to follow strict procedures for moving people off of council owned land like the George Lambton Playing Fields, which has become a frequently used stop by travellers.

The length of time before the council can move people on depends on the circumstances, and the council can take legal action ordering travellers leave sites.

