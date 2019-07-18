West Suffolk Council demands travellers leave Newmarket Leisure Centre's car park
Published: 16:43, 18 July 2019
| Updated: 16:54, 18 July 2019
A district council has demanded a group of travellers leave Newmarket Leisure Centre's car park.
Just before 4pm today a group of five caravans parked at the Exning Road facility.
Today West Suffolk Council have demanded the group leave the car park.
A district council spokesman said: "We are aware that five caravans have been set up on land at Newmarket Leisure Centre.
"We have spoken to the travellers and have served them with a notice to leave.
"If they fail to leave we will pursue the necessary action to evict them as soon as possible."