West Suffolk Council demands travellers leave Newmarket Leisure Centre's car park

By Dan Barker
-
dan.barker@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:43, 18 July 2019
 | Updated: 16:54, 18 July 2019

A district council has demanded a group of travellers leave Newmarket Leisure Centre's car park.

Just before 4pm today a group of five caravans parked at the Exning Road facility.

Today West Suffolk Council have demanded the group leave the car park.

A district council spokesman said: "We are aware that five caravans have been set up on land at Newmarket Leisure Centre.

"We have spoken to the travellers and have served them with a notice to leave.

"If they fail to leave we will pursue the necessary action to evict them as soon as possible."

