Recycling facility

TetraPak heiress Kirsten Rausing will no longer be able to recycle the packaging which made her family’s fortune in her blue bin after a county council quietly changed the rules.

Households across West Suffolk can no longer put TetraPak-style drinks cartons or metal pots, pans and trays into their blue recycling bin because ‘it is no longer cost-effective’.

The move comes after Suffolk County Council signed a 10-year deal with Viridor Waste Management, which will see taxpayers pay the Somerset-based company £60 million over the length of the contract.

A county council spokesman said TetraPak cartons ‘make up less than one per cent of waste collected’ and metal pans clog up machinery.

“There is no mechanical way to separate cartons from other recycled material at the sorting plant and it is no longer cost-effective to selectively sort by hand.

“There are limited markets for this material and they are difficult to recycle due to their mixed content,” the county spokesman said.

Despite the change, only the keenest recyclers would have noticed because the county council only told its 1,400 followers on Facebook about the service alteration and will not be leafleting residents.

The county spokesman said: “To send a leaflet for such a small change would not be cost-effective. Bins containing cartons will still be collected over the next few months until the message gets through.”

It means Newmarket residents who want to bin their cartons in an environmentally friendly way will have make the more than 20-mile round trip to the council-run facility in Mildenhall.

Newmarket used to have its own facility but Suffolk County Council stopped funding the town’s Depot Road facility in 2011, citing increasing operational costs, administrative burdens and technical requirements.

Homeless charity Newmarket Open Door stepped in to fill the gap, but closed the facility in September, leaving the town with no tip.

Cllr Michael Jeffreys, who led the campaign to try save the town’s recycling facility, said: “What the council should be doing is encouraging people to recycle and telling them to go 13 miles to their nearest recycling centre is not encouragement.

“We need to recycle more and the council are stopping us from recycling more,” he said.

“Even if it’s a cost to the council we should be recycling. We are aware of the damage we are doing to the planet and it’s up to the council to encourage residents to recycle as much as possible.

“Recycling will never be cost- effective but it might save the planet.”

On Thursday, Suffolk County Council also began a new eight year contract with FCC Environment which will now operate the county’s eight recycling centres.

FCC Environment said it would have a greater emphasis on re-use and using technology.