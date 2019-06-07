Five Bells, St Mary's Square, Newmarket (6476236)

A proposal to convert Newmarket’s Five Bells pub into a mosque , education and community centre, have won support from the town council’s planning committee.

The building in St Mary’s Square is owned by Newmarket Islamic Cultural Centre which has applied to West Suffolk Council for permission to change its use so it can be a focus for the town’s 200 Muslin families.

Cllr John Borda, although not a member of the commitee, spoke in favour of the proposal. “I look forward to Newmarket’s very large Muslim community having a dedicated centre.”