Coronavirus sees Jockey Club cancel first Newmarket Nights gig

The Jockey Club have cancelled their first Newmarket Nights gig, postponing The Script's June performance until next year.

The band, who were announced as the first headline act of the season were set to perform at the July Course on June 19, will no longer be playing because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the band, fronted by Danny O'Donoghue, have rescheduled and will be at Newmarket racecourse on June 18 2021.

Tens of thousands of people attend Newmarket Nights every year. Pictured above Madness at Newmarket Nights in June last year.

A Jockey Club Live spokesman today said: "Unfortunately, The Script’s 2020 headline show on June 19th, 2020 at Newmarket Racecourses can no longer be staged due to the ongoing public health situation.

"We’re delighted to announce though that we’ve secured a date for The Script to perform in 2021. They’ll be headlining at Newmarket Racecourses on June 18th, 2021.

"If you’ve already booked a ticket and are unable to attend in 2021, we’d like to offer you the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to come to another Jockey Club Live event with us at a later date.

"We will add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any Jockey Club Live event of your choice."

The spokesman added: "If you do not transfer your ticket to a 2021 ticket or e-voucher we will automatically refund your tickets within 21 days."

If the crisis continues the Jockey Club could be forced to put off other concerts, including the Pussycat Dolls and Tom Jones. These have not yet been cancelled.