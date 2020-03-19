Following the Government’s announcement that all schools will closetomorrow the Unity Schools Partnership, which includes Newmarket Academy, Houldsworth Valley, Ditton Lodge, and Laureate primary schools in Newmarket and Wickhambrook Primary Academy said staff will do all they can to support pupils' learning.

Each school will provide work and explain how pupils can, where possible, keep in touch with their teachers who unless they are unwell will be continuing during term time to work and support students.

"We recommend that during term time pupils keep to a similar routine as when they come to school," said a spokesman for the partnership. " It will be a different way of working from what they are accustomed, but we expect all pupils to focus on their learning for significant periods each day. Each school will help explain how best to do this and they will be pleased to hear back from pupils about how they are getting on and what they have completed."

Pupils at Newmarket Academy who like pupils across the area will see their school close tomorrow

Schools will provide parents with details of how to contact the school and send families regular updates.

Parents whose children are entitled to a free school meal will be contacted to provide a voucher during term time for the value of the meal that would have been provided in school. The Department for Education has said that there will shortly be a national voucher scheme.

The Unity statement went on to say: "We are very disappointed for those students in Years 11 and 13 who were approaching their exams this summer as these will not take place. We will be fully cooperating with the exam boards to ensure they receive the exam grades they deserve and to help ensure they are able to go on successfully to the next stage of their education and life.

"We know too that teachers and children will be disappointed not to take their Year 6 SATs and have the due recognition for the huge amount of work they have done preparing for these tests."

The spokesman added: " We applaud the Government’s decision that children of key workers and vulnerable children will continue to attend school. We understand that examples of key workers include NHS staff, police, and delivery drivers, who need to be able to go to work, and we look forward to

the term ‘key worker’ being defined furthertoday."

The statement said the partnership would work closely with the local authorities to look after vulnerable children including those who have a social worker and those with education, health and care plans.Measures could include keeping schools open for these children throughout the Easter holidays.

"School staff have the same anxieties for their health and their families as everyone else. The trust recognises with pride their commitment to the children and young people in their schools - and that this requires juggling commitments at work and in their own lives," said the statement.

Read more EducationMildenhallNewmarketSoham