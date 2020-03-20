Newmarket's National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art at Palace House has closed due to the coronavirus.

Dr Steven Parissien, the centre's chief executive said: "During these extraordinary and challenging times, the safety of our visitors is obviously paramount, the welfare of our colleagues and our community partnerships are also our top priorities.

"Palace House is fully committed to supporting action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and as such is following the latest advice and guidance from Public Health England and Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the NHS. We have therefore sadly decided to temporarily close the museum and its associated facilities until further notice.

Palace House: Closed to visitors until at least May 5

"We are in close contact with DCMS, the Arts Council and PHE as they monitor the rapidly changing situation, and our current plan is to re-open the Museum on May 5 or as soon as it is safe to do so. Obviously this is completely dependent on HM Government advice in this rapidly evolving situation.We are all naturally upset about this closure, but I am sure you will agree it is the right thing to do at this time. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Museum as soon as we can."