Consultation starts on inspectors’ ideas for Forest Heath district plan

Consultation began today on the Local Plan Inspectors’ proposed main changes to the draft Forest Heath Local Plan.

It follows agreement by Forest Heath Council, meeting on 21 February, on a preferred approach to preparation of main modifications to the Single Issue Review (SIR) and Site Allocation Local Plan (SALP).

The preferred option results in the greatest change in balance of where new homes are built with 39 per cent in towns and 35 per cent in key service centres.

This will be achieved by allocating 450 more homes in Newmarket with a primary school and five hectares of employment, while the numbers of houses are reduced by 165 in Lakenheath and 50 in Red Lodge.

The remainder of growth would come from allocations in the Primary Villages and Windfall development.

Consultation on the proposed modifications runs until 5pm Friday June 8. The modifications can be seen and commented on via the council’s public consultation website at https://westsuffolk.jdi-consult.net/localplan

Additional supporting evidence submitted to the inspectors, and to support the proposed modifications, is available on the council’s website at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/FHexamination2017

While this evidence is not a formal part of the consultation, it is available for public comment.

The dates for further hearings, to be held at the council offices in Mildenhall, have been agreed with the inspectors for Monday June 25, Tuesday June 26 (Single Issue Review) and Wednesday June 27 (Site Allocations Local Plan – with a reserve day of Thursday June 28).