Construction of Mildenhall Hub to continue under social distancing guidelines

Work on the £39million Mildenhall Hub is to restart with builders following new social distancing measures.

West Suffolk Council has said the work will continue from Monday with contractor RG Carter having paused last month to 'review construction procedures'.

Mildenhall's MP Matt Hancock attended the topping out ceremony in March for the project - which will combine a school, leisure facilities, a health centre, a library and office space for various organisations.

Construction was originally due to be completed later this year with partners beginning to move into the building in early 2021.

Council leader John Griffiths said: “R G Carter has made this decision after taking very careful consideration to protect the safety of the construction workers and their families.

"When the country comes out the other side of this crisis, we, alongside our hub partners and R G Carter, will of course be in a better position to evaluate the build programme and the dates when the various partners may be able to move into the building.”

An R G Carter spokesperson said: “We are working in accordance with government guidelines and further to thorough risk assessments being undertaken, we will now be restarting work on site.

"We will continue to review the situation, as government guidance is updated.”

