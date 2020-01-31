Conservatives hold on to Newmarket county and district council seats

The Conservatives have held onto their county and district council seats in Newmarket.

Yesterday Karen Soons was elected as the West Suffolk district councillor for Newmarket North ward.

The Conservative won the support of 42 per cent of voters, securing 309 votes.

Karen Soons and Andy Drummond have won district and county council seats left by Robin Millar

At last night's count Cllr Soons, who is also a county councillor for Thingoe South, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled. I worked really hard and I had some great support but I've also had a lot of abuse on social media.

"It's nice to come through that on the other side and have your hard work rewarded."

On the issues she would like to tackle in Newmarket North, she said: "Residential parking is really important to a lot of people, especially in Studlands, and in other areas.

"I think fly-tipping is also a serious concern for a lot of residents. And also the way that waste is taken away and the whole reporting of fly-tipping and waste is something I would like to look at and represent residents views on the district."

Liberal Democrat Jonathan Edge were second, with 18 per cent of the vote, Ruth Allen of the West Suffolk Independents third with 16 per cent, followed by Labour, Independent Frank Stennett, and then Green party candidate Alice Haylock.

Turn out was just under 20 per cent.

And entering the county council is Cllr Andy Drummond, of the Conservatives.

The West Suffolk Council cabinet memberwon the Newmarket and Red Lodge by-election with 50 per cent of the vote.

Behind him were the Liberal Democrats, West Suffolk Independents, Labour, and the Greens.

The county and district by-elections were called after Robin Millar resigned last year after he was elected as a member of parliament.

