Concerns over plans to build 76 new homes in Newmarket

Potential development site for Brickfield Stud (4738583)

Residents have raised concerns about the potential impact building a new estate in Newmarket could have on the town.

Upmarket developer CALA Homes wants to build 76 houses on land at Brickfield Stud, Exning Road, and will release draft plans at a public consultation at the memorial hall on Wednesday, between 4pm and 8pm.

The Edinburgh-based builder said it would be a mixture of ‘high-quality’ three, four and five-bedroom homes which would have designs ‘in keeping and evocative of the area’s proud equine tradition’.

The stud land is open for development after Forest Heath District Council allocated Brickfield Stud as a site suitable for development in March.

The local plan said building on the land would have ‘minimal impact on the important green gap and landscape between Exning and Newmarket’.

But Severals ward councillor Ruth Allen said she had concerns about the proposed estate.

“One would be the traffic coming along Exning Road and the access to the A14 as the majority of people will need to go in that direction.

“Already there are big issues with traffic coming off the A14 and entering from 8-9am and then 4-6pm. Another consideration must be education facilities. The primary schools are full and children have to travel to sixth form facilities.”

Petingo Close resident Marcin Michalak, who would live behind any new-build, also worried about the potential traffic impact.

“There’s already traffic at the A14 junction so it won’t help because you can’t make the road wider,” he said.

Mr Michalak, who bought his house a year ago, said he was concerned about development on the site.

“The place is going to change totally,” he said. “We were told because it’s a stud it could not be built on. We wanted a quiet place where we could rest after work. I’m devastated now.”

Neighbour Barry Wilson, who has lived in his house for 11 years, shared Mr Michalak's concerns.

He said he would not want to see development if it jeopardised the wildlife which lived in the tree boundary of the site.

Affordable housing, which sells for 80 per cent of local market rate, would make up 35 per cent of the estate and Nathan Alison, who has rented his Studlands home for three years, said the development could help him on to the housing ladder.

“Hopefully more houses means they will be cheaper,” he said.