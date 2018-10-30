The controversial plans have been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council (5098272)

Controversial plans for a 41-homes development in Dullingham have been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The 14-acre site is next to White Crown Stables in Stetchworth Road and includes 12 affordable homes, accessible bungalows, public open space and commercial units.

A public exhibition outlining the proposed development was held in Dullingham which was attended by more than 50 residents many of whom raised concerns about the proposal.

One visitor commented: “We have chosen to live within a rural environment. The development of these houses provides the thin end of the wedge for further expansion both north and south of the proposed development to the extent that the village will totally lose its character. The roads through both Dullingham and Stetchworth are currently at capacity, the primary school will not be able to accommodate the potential new clientele.

“With the proposed development of Newmarket one has to ask as to the need for these village developments.”

Robert Nobbs,speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: “We have looked at it very carefully and we have put forward an application we believe would enhance the area. A lot of thought has gone into it and we believe the development would be an asset to the village and help address the need for local housing. It has been sympathetically planned so as not to cram hosuing on to the plot.”

Mr Nobbs said they were also looking at setting aside an area should Kettlefields priamry school need to expand. The application will be decided by East Cambridgeshire Council’s planning committee.