A diesel tanker crashed off the A14 this morning, spilling thousands of litres of fuel just outside Newmarket.

Police were called at about 6.45am to reports of a collision involving a fully laden tanker which had left the A14 eastbound at Exning.

The Environment Agency was called to asses the impact of the diesel leaking into the field where the articulated truck stopped.

One lane of traffic was closed, causing long tailbacks for commuters.

There are no reports of any injuries.