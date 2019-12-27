A Second World War code breaking hero and the first woman to be given a trainer’s licence by the Jockey Club are to have roads named after them on a new housing development in Newmarket.

Tutte Close, in the 79-home estate to be built on part of Brickfields Stud in Exning Road, will remember the Newmarket-born Bletchley recruit, who broke the Nazi Lorenz code, a feat which was said to have shortened the war by at least two years.

Ellen Chaloner, who gives her name to Chaloner Way, earned a permanent though largely unsung place in the history of Turf by becoming the first woman to be given a licence to train racehorses by the Jockey Club back in 1886, following the premature death of her husband Thomas, himself a ten-time Classic winning jockey before he set up as a trainer.

Frederick Webb will be remembered with Webb Avenue. A Derby winning jockey, winning the Epsom classic in 1873 on Doncaster, he served his apprenticeship with Fred Archer at Heath House. When increasing weight forced him to give up riding, he took to training at Etheldreda House stables which later became Brickfields Stud.

Hislop Close will commemorate John Hislop, the renowned racehorse owner and breeder who lived in Exning and died there in 1994.

He, and his wife Jean, bred and raced the great champion miler Brigadier Gerard and in his younger days he was a hugely successful amateur jockey both on the Flat as well as over jumps.

During the Second World War, Mr Hislop served with the Sussex Yeomanry and Special Air Services and was awarded the Military Cross.

