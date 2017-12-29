Club members 'rough it' for charity fundraiser

Six members of a book club at Carlton had a taste of what it is like to sleep rough when they camped out in the parish church to raise money for the homeless.

More than £2,700 will be going to The Church Urban Fund as a result of the efforts of Mary Maitland, Tracey Murphy, Helen Coppen, Sue Rowley, Gwen Stennett and Angela Dobson (pictured) who spent a chilly night in the nave of a cold and damp St Peter’s Church as part of a national ‘sleep out’.

“Some people, braver than us, did actually sleep out in the open, but even in the church it made us wonder how on earth the homeless manage during a cold spell,” said Mary.

“What is particularly good about this fund is that it not only offers homeless people a bed but gets them involved with training which can take them out of the vicious circle of homelessness,” she added.