Classic car stolen in daylight in Freckenham

A cherished classic car was stolen from beside a busy road in daylight this morning.

The 1980 model year mark two Ford Escort 1300 Sport was parked on the B1102 Freckenham Road between Freckenham and Worlington and was stolen between 7am and 11am.

A 1980 mark two Ford Escort 1300GT stolen in Freckenham

The bright orange Escort, with the old-style black and silver registration plate OJN351V, is understood to worth in the region of £18,000.

It was fully restored and has a black boot spoiler, rally seats and an internal roll cage. The Ford badge on the grille is red rather than the usual blue oval and it has a large chromed exhaust tailpipe.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the relevant time or who may has other information on the car should call Mildenhall Police on 101 quoting CAD 150 of January 29.