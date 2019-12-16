Clare Balding will be at Newmarket's Palace House museum to sign copies of her latest book

Broadcaster, journalist and writer Clare Balding will be in Newmarket tomorrow to sign copies of her latest book.

The Racehorse Who Learned to Dance is the concluding chapter of her best-selling Charlie Bass trilogy, following The Racehorse Who Disappeared and The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop.

Clare Balding

The author will be in the gift shop at the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art, in Palace Street, between 1.30pm and 3pm.