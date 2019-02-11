Newmarket's CAB in Wellington Street (7101543)

Citizens Advice services in Suffolk have been thrown a lifeline after the health service stepped up to pay the £187,000 that was due to be cut from their funding this year.

Suffolk County Council proposed the 50 per cent cut to Citizens Advice funding in 2019/20, with a view to cutting it completely next year as the authority slashes millions off its budget.

But the joint agreement between the county council, NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS West Suffolk CCG means that funding to the service for the coming financial year will total £374,000 - the same as last year.

Dr Ed Garratt, chief officer for both groups, said: “By working together with our colleagues at the council, we have been able to identify future funding for Citizens Advice. This is a great example of Suffolk’s authorities supporting each other to find solutions.

“We are delighted that we have been able to make this joint announcement before the council approves its budget for this coming financial year, as all parties recognise the positive contributions made by our local Citizens Advice, including to the health and wellbeing of people across Suffolk.”

The announcement comes after increasing political pressure against the cuts and a county-wide public consultation.

Suffolk County Council's headquarters at Endeavour House, Ipswich (7101715)

Cllr Sarah Adams, leader of the Labour group, said: “I am absolutely delighted for the CAB and its users and I am thrilled that the Labour group were successful in campaigning for this positive outcome. However, it is clear that the Tories at Suffolk County Council are in complete disarray.

“It seems a miracle that, just a matter of days after submitting our budget amendment, the Tories have suddenly managed to find the necessary funding - it appears that Theresa May is not the only one who has access to the magic money tree when push comes to shove.

“Let’s be under no illusions, the Conservative leadership have not made this decision because they value the CAB and their work but because of the continuing political fallout.

“Cllr Hicks has made more U-turns than a dodgy plumber and it is little wonder that Tory backbenchers are already questioning whether they made the right choice last summer."

Cllr David Wood, Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent Group spokesperson for environment and public protection welcomed the reversal.

"It's just such a shame that Suffolk County Council couldn’t have arranged this sooner. Rather than discussing funding arrangements with partner organisations, the Conservatives attempted to steamroll through a poorly thought out and incredibly harmful policy.

"Now that it is clear how unpopular this funding cut will be, they’ve backtracked – but in the process they have put CAB managers under an inordinate amount of pressure and have wasted countless hours.

"This could all have been avoided if they had simply taken a collaborative approach to begin with.”

Cllr Richard Rout, cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: “It is excellent news that the council and CCGs have worked together across the Suffolk system to arrange this funding for 2019/20 and to build on the relationships that already exist between all parties in Suffolk.

“Since the Council’s initial proposal, I have remained confident that other sources of funding are indeed out there and that our Citizens Advice can continue to provide their valuable services.

“As previously committed to, I look forward to working with Citizens Advice to explore further funding and transformation opportunities. We will continue to offer our support to consider these in the future.”