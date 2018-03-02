Church of England primary school branded 'inadequate' by Ofsted

Well over half of parents who completed an Ofsted survey about their children’s primary school said they would not recommend it.

The report rated Swaffham Prior Church of England Primary School as inadequate overall and said it required ‘significant improvement’.

Inspector Keith Pullen said the effectiveness of leadership and management was also inadequate and highlighted ‘fractured relationships’ between governors and school leaders. He said governors were too involved in day-to-day management which was placing excessive demands on the headteacher.

The quality of teaching learning and assessment required improvement, as did early years provision and outcomes for pupils, said Mr Pullen.

Although the school provided a broad curriculum which motivated and interested pupils, who made good progress in reading and had positive attitudes to learning, many children did not make progress in writing and mathematics, said the report.

Mr Pullen found that pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare were mainly good although parents had expressed concern about the behaviour of a small group of pupils and how they were managed. School leaders were now tackling this problem more effectively, he added.

Chris Goodfellow, new chairman of governors, said they were working closely with the local authority to accelerate the pace of improvement and the school was undertaking a review of its leadership and management.

“The governors, the local authority, the staff and I all agree the report offers us a solid foundation on which we can build to make the changes that the school needs,” he said.