Newmarket’s All Saints’ Church is urging residents to get behind a £1 million project to transform the building into a community hub.

The Cornerstone project, which has been more than two years in the planning, would see the19th century church, which stands in Park Lane in the historic heart of Newmarket, developed and modernised making it not only a place to worship but a much needed centre for community activity.

The Rev Max Osborne, who has been vicar for 17 years, said: “We believe everyone is our neighbour and this re-ordering allows for the opportunity to provide facilities that meet current and future expectations and needs.

“Whilst we continue to make good and appropriate use of our current facilities it is now time to look to the future. We need to ask the question ‘how does our current building meet the needs of a 21st century society which is more focused on secular activities than on religion?’”

What the outside of All Saints Church could look like

Greer Harbinson, who is chairman of the Cornerstone Group, said: “I have a dream. I can see All Saints’ Church modernised, revitalised and relevant for the 21st century with a lively, fun-loving congregation, a new inviting entrance, welcoming lighting and radiating the feel good factor from all those within.”

Nigel Walter, who is the architect for the proposals, said: “I am hugely encouraged that the people of All Saints’ wish to open up their building to accommodate more community activities – this is very much the way a medieval parish church would originally have been used, as a community hub.”

The project would see a new entrance to the church on the Park Lane All Saints’ Road corner with impressive glass doors making access easier and more welcoming.

A new kitchen would mean food could not only be served but also prepared and cooked. The project would see new toilets fitted, doubling the current number and providing better access and baby changing facilities.

It is also intended to provide a fully-equipped ‘Changing Places’ facility where severely disabled people could be cared for and would be a room accessed using a security key which could be available through the town council as well as the church.

Chris King, who is chairman of the church’s outreach group, said one of the more controversial aspects of the project was the proposal to take out the pews and replace them with chairs.

“Some church members aren’t entirely happy about this but it would enable us to create not only a more flexible space for worship but also an airy, well lit space for different events to be held,” he said.

To accommodate the increasing number of organisations wanting to use the church’s facilities, the project allows for the creation of additional meeting rooms and a gallery on the first floor which would also provide a room for counselling.

The Cornerstone project will see pews removed from the church and replaced with chairs.

“This is a fantastic project that has been very carefully put together,” said Chris.

“All Saints’ Church is in the centre of the town and in the years to come we want it to be at the centre of the community of which it has been an integral part for more than a century. Now as we take the next step of our journey we need the community to come with us.”

The church will be looking to apply for funding for the project from a variety of sources including donations from the community.

An open day will be held at the church on Saturday, June 8, from 10am to 4pm when visitors can find out more about the project.