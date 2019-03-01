Home   News   Article

Newmarket student Chloe starts fund-raising for the adventure of a lifetime

By Dan Barker
-
dan.barker@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:08, 01 March 2019
 | Updated: 11:20, 01 March 2019
Chloe Knott is pictured with Sue Stubley who runs the Hedgehog Hospital, at Ousden, where she is a volunteer.
Chloe Knott is pictured with Sue Stubley who runs the Hedgehog Hospital, at Ousden, where she is a volunteer.

A Newmarket student is aiming to raise funds to pay for the adventure of a lifetime and the chance to help with community projects on the other side of the world.

Chloe Knott, 15, who lives in Selwyn Close, is among a group of Soham Village College pupils who hope to take part in a World Challenge trip in July 2020 to Borneo, where they will help with building a school and safeguarding baby turtles from predators, and take part in a jungle trek where they hope to see orangutans.

But in order to fulfil the dream, Chloe must use her own initiative to raise £3,500 to pay for her place on the trip.

She is launching her fund-raising on Saturday when she is staging a jumble sale at Swaffham Bulbeck Primary School, where her sister is a teacher.

The event, which starts at noon, will have a number of stalls as well as the traditional jumble and Chloe is looking forward to getting started on what seems like a mammoth task.

“I think once we’ve got the first £1,500 or so in the bank it will seem easier,” said her mother Cathy.

“It does seem a massive challenge but once Chloe sets her mind to something she sees it through.”

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE