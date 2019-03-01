Chloe Knott is pictured with Sue Stubley who runs the Hedgehog Hospital, at Ousden, where she is a volunteer.

A Newmarket student is aiming to raise funds to pay for the adventure of a lifetime and the chance to help with community projects on the other side of the world.

Chloe Knott, 15, who lives in Selwyn Close, is among a group of Soham Village College pupils who hope to take part in a World Challenge trip in July 2020 to Borneo, where they will help with building a school and safeguarding baby turtles from predators, and take part in a jungle trek where they hope to see orangutans.

But in order to fulfil the dream, Chloe must use her own initiative to raise £3,500 to pay for her place on the trip.

She is launching her fund-raising on Saturday when she is staging a jumble sale at Swaffham Bulbeck Primary School, where her sister is a teacher.

The event, which starts at noon, will have a number of stalls as well as the traditional jumble and Chloe is looking forward to getting started on what seems like a mammoth task.

“I think once we’ve got the first £1,500 or so in the bank it will seem easier,” said her mother Cathy.

“It does seem a massive challenge but once Chloe sets her mind to something she sees it through.”