Newmarket’s Deep Blue fish and chip restaurant has re-opened following a fire.

The blaze caused significant damage to an outbuilding at the Market Street premises and firefighters had to remove the roof in order to reach and extinguish the flames.

Deep Blue Restaurants chief executive James Low said: “On behalf of the team at the Newmarket restaurant, myself, and all of the businesses and residents in the area surrounding the restaurant, I would like to extend my immense gratitude to the local fire services who did an incredible job in extinguishing the fire so efficiently.”

Frank Thomas, general manager of Newmarket's Deep Blue fish and chips (29703682)

Frank Thomas, general manager, said: “It has been challenging for our team and everyone has been keen to get back in and get frying again. We hope we can continue to welcome residents and visitors of Newmarket for a long time to come.”

Read more BusinessNewmarket